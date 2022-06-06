Imran Khan vows to continue struggle against ‘imported govt’

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has vowed to continue the struggle against the coalition government, ARY News reported on Monday citing sources.

According to details, the former premier expressed his views while chairing the party’s core committee in Islamabad. Sources told ARY News that the former premier took the party leadership into confidence over a possible arrest.

The core committee has warned the federal government of strong reaction if former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested, sources added.

Speaking during the meeting, the PTI Chairman noted that the PML-N-led federal government was planning to arrest him. Terming the government ‘imported’, Imran Khan said that he will not be afraid of such tactics and vowed to continue the struggle.

During the meeting, the PTI’s leadership strongly criticised the government’s plan to arrest Imran Khan. The core committee warned that there would be a stern reaction in case the former premier was arrested.

The participants of the meeting maintained that it will be a foolish political step to arrest the most popular leader of the country. “The government, which is heading towards economic ruin, will wreak more havoc”, the participants said.

The meeting also decided to mobilise party’s organisations across the country. The core committee directed to present report of organisations before Imran Khan within seven days. The core committee also decided to contest elections for 20 seats of Punjab Assembly with full readiness

