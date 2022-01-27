Imran Khan warns action over police violence against MQM-P protest

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday took notice of violent acts committed by Sindh police against the peaceful protest of MQM-P and said that necessary action would be taken against those responsible.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that he has taken note of violence from Sindh police against MQM’s peaceful protest against local government law.

He said that he had called for a report from the interior ministry, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Mahar. “Will take necessary action against those responsible after receiving these reports,” Imran Khan said.

I have taken note of the violence used by Sindh police against MQM’s peaceful protest against Sindh’s LG law, & have called for a report from Interior Ministry, Sindh CS & Sindh IG. Will take necessary action against those responsible after receiving these reports. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 27, 2022



Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also ordered an inquiry into the incidents outside CM House on Wednesday and directed commissioner Karachi to submit a detailed report into the matter.

The chief minister telephoned Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haque and expressed grief over incidents outside the CM House a day before.

“Such incidents should not happen,” the chief minister said while speaking to MQM-P leader during a telephone call and said that political differences should be sorted out through talks and in a political manner.

The two leaders condemned ethnic-based remarks with Amin ul Haque also raising the issue of MQM-P activist’s killing in Tando Allahyar outside a court.

The chief minister also telephoned MQM-P MPA Sadaqat Hussain who sustained injuries during Wednesday’s protest outside CM House after being baton-charged by police.

The chief minister inquired after his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Comments