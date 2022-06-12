Imran Khan warns ‘current rulers to destroy country for NRO-II’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has warned that the current rulers will destroy the country for getting NRO-II, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While being interviewed by a private news channel, Imran Khan said that the incumbent government has no plan to revive the national economy but they were only willing to end cases against them. “I am afraid that they will destroy the country for NRO-II.”

He criticised that the present government paralysed the anti-corruption watchdog after amending the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

He said that dangerous happenings were being witnessed in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as an officer Dr Rizwan had mysteriously died and an important witness of the money laundering case, Malik Maqsood alias Maqsood Chaprasi, died of cardiac arrest while judge Arshad Malik had also passed away due to cardiac issues.

Khan said that the current rulers have a background of attacking courts after failing to control the judges and they were also involved in tapping telephone calls of the judges and filming their videos.

He added that the threatening diplomatic cable from the United States (US) had been shown to the National Security Committee (NSC) and the then National Assembly (NA) speaker. He said that Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif were also involved in the alleged conspiracy for ousting the PTI government.

The PTI chairman censured that Shehbaz Sharif should be held accountable for being part of the ‘conspiracy’ if he cannot control the country. He reiterated that the PTI government had shown exemplary performance in all sectors which resulted in positive economic indicators.

He predicted that the federal budget was seemingly not presented for the fiscal year but it was unveiled for the next one or two months. Khan added that the present government could not bear the public pressure for long after massively increasing the inflation rate.

Imran Khan said that the currently ruling parties will join hands for rigging the next elections and ending the law for the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was the first step of their plan.

He announced that PTI will hold its next power show with a concrete plan. “We have approached the Supreme Court (SC) to get its opinion whether we are allowed to organise a peaceful protest or not.”

