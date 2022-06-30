Imran Khan warns of wheat crisis in coming days

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has warned that the country could witness a wheat crisis in coming days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking during an interview to anchorperson Arshad Sharif, the former premier said that the target of wheat sowing in Punjab has been not met and the country could witness a wheat crisis in the coming days.

Referring to the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict on Punjab Chief Minister’s election, Imran Khan said that the party had always said that the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab Chief Minister is ‘unconstitutional’.

The PTI Chairman announced that the party would move Supreme Court (SC) against the LHC verdict regarding Punjab CM vote recount. “Election under Hamza Shehbaz and Deputy Speaker will create more crisis,” he added.

“The apex court had ordered against the turncoats, so why their votes were considered. There is no governance in Punjab and the rulers’ only motive is to get rid of their corruption cases,” he added.

Imran Khan pointed out that the Lahore High Court has given a 24-hour deadline for recounting votes in Punjab CM election. “Many of our party members are not in Pakistan currently,” he said, adding that he knew six such members went to perform Hajj.

Read more: LHC ORDERS RECOUNT OF VOTES IN HAMZA SHAHBAZ’S ELECTION AS PUNJAB CM

LHC verdict

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered recount of votes in election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab, in a landmark verdict.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case with 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi dissented the majority verdict.

Comments