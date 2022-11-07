Imran Khan was shot by AK-47, claims Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Monday revealed that former prime minister Imran Khan was hit by an Ak-47 bullet.

Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders sustained injuries after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

This he said during a hearing of the Section 144 violation case in the Anti-Terrorism Court.

The case was heard by Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of the Anti-Terrorism Court. PTI lawyer Babar Awan in his arguments before the court said the allegations were raised that PTI protested against the government, vandalised the properties but there is no evidence of these allegations.

The FIR was read out in the court on behalf of Babar Awan and it was said that it was written in the FIR that fear was spread with sticks and slogans, which official vehicle was damaged, was not written in the FIR.

The PTI lawyer revealed that Shaheed Moazzam was hit by 9mm Pistol bullet while PTI chief Imran Khan was hit by AK-47 bullet.

‘Register FIR within 24 hours’

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered to register an FIR of a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan within 24 hours.

The orders were passed by the five-member SC bench headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing the contempt case against the former prime minister.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial asked the IGP Punjab how much time he need to file the FIR of the incident.

