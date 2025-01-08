Govt didn’t offer PTI founder Bani Gala house-arrest: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: “We didn’t offer shifting of PTI founder Imran Khan from jail to his Bani Galla residence,” Political Affairs Adviser to PM, Rana Sanaullah told ARY News on Wednesday.

“Ali Amin Gandapur (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM) was holding meetings with Mohsin Naqvi (interior minister),” Govt’s political adviser said in ARY News talk show ‘Khabar’.

“If any backdoor meetings happen or offers given, only Mohsin Naqvi or Gandapur could confirm it, ask them,” PML-N leader said.

On a question about the dialogue between the government and the PTI, Rana Sanaullah candidly said that such talks used to have 50/50 chances. “The matters can be decided or not,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah earlier in an ARY News program said that the PTI’s negotiators will hopefully share their charter of demands to the government next week.

“If they did submit their written demands in yesterday’s talks, we would have held consultation over it,” PML-N leader said.

He alleged that the Indian and Jewish lobbies are supporting them. “Pakistan has been a sovereign country, it would not kneel down before anyone,” he said.