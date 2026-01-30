PTI founder will meet sister on Tuesday: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan will be allowed a meeting with one of his sisters on Tuesday, February 3, ARY News reported.

Sources indicate that either Noreen Khan or Uzma Khan will be able to visit their brother on that day. The meeting is expected to provide his sisters with first hand reassurance regarding his health.

While the incarcerated former premier is reported to be in good health, his family and party have raised serious concerns following his recent medical examination at PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences).

Sources confirmed that while Noreen or Uzma will be granted access, his other sister, Aleema Khan, will not be allowed to meet him at this time.

Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar revealed that the former prime minister was thoroughly examined by doctors at PIMS.

Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has raised concerns about his health, stating that he has been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, a condition that could lead to permanent vision loss if not treated promptly. The party is demanding that Khan’s family and personal physicians be allowed to examine him and provide medical reports

Meanwhile, the PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja met with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi today to formally express reservations regarding the party chief’s well-being.