PM Imran Khan’s address to nation postponed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation has been postponed, ARY News reported, quoting PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan was to address the nation today’s evening to take them into confidence over a ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter aimed at toppling the incumbent government.

Faisal Javed in his tweet said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his address to the nation.

— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 30, 2022

PTI Senator Faisal Javed said that PM Imran Khan is winning 100pc Inshallah and the government is going to be very strong.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran shared a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government with the cabinet members and senior journalists in Islamabad.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

The premier further said that the content of the foreign conspiracy letter will be presented before the Parliament by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Khan announced to share a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government with senior journalists and members of the allied parties.

