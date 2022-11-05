Imran Khan’s allegations: PPP leader opposes govt’s demand of full court

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab Governor and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Latif Khosa has opposed the government’s demand of full court to probe allegations hurled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the PPP leader said that there was no need to constitute a full court to probe the attack on former premier Imran Khan, urging the government not to take political matters to court.

While opposed the government’s demand of full court to probe Imran Khan’s allegations, Latif Khosa asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to constitute government investigation commission.

“Our politicians hand over their matters to powerful circles or judiciary,” he said, adding that every political leaders should set aside their ego and resolve their matters.

In response to a question, the PPP leader termed non-registration of first information report (FIR) of attack on Imran Khan a ‘violation of law and constitution’.

“One person also lost his life in the assassination attempt, but still a case has not been registered yet,” he said, adding that the Station House Officer (SHO) was bound to register a case and take action.

Read More: Ban on Imran Khan’s speeches lifted

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced writing a letter to the Supreme Court to constitute a full-court bench to investigate the allegations hurled by the PTI Chief Imran Khan and the investigation of the Arshad Sharif murder case.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the prime minister wished a speedy recovery for Khan and others injured in the attack and prayed for the victim who was shot dead in the attack.

He urged the PTI chief to present evidence to support his allegations saying “The attack is condemnable, however, when the nation is being pushed towards devastation by false narratives it is my responsibility that I play a positive role to protect the people.”

Imran Khan is damaging the country through his “false and cheap conspiracies,” PM Shahbaz said. The PM also showed a video during the presser, which had a compilation of the PTI Chief’s statements about the armed forces since 2011.

Shehbaz Sharif added that if the PTI Chief proves that he was behind the attack on his long march, then he would resign from his position immediately.

Comments