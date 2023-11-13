PTI chief’s arrest warrants issued in another two cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana and £190 million Al-Qadir Trust Case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed an application to comply with the arrest warrant of deposed prime minister.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Prosecutor Irfan Bhola, Investigation Officers Mohsin, Waqarul Hasan, Mian Umar Nadeem and others appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Judge Mohammad Bashir asked what the high court did in the case. The prosecutor replied the court neither suspended the order nor issued a standing order.

The prosecutor prayed to issue arrest warrant for Imran Khan while urging the Adiala Jail Superintendent to take immediate action.

Judge Mohammad Bashir, while conducting the hearing, approved the issuance of the warrants and directed the jail superintendent to take measures to ensure the warrants were complied with.

Read More: PTI chairman’s indictment in ECP contempt case deferred again

The warrants are expected to be complied with in jail today. Imran Khan will be provided with a copy of the warrant as well as briefed about reasons for his arrest.

PTI chief Imran Khan is currently being held in Adiala jail after his arrest from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on August 5.

He was moved to the prison on September 26 from Attock jail where he was initially kept after his arrest.

Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.