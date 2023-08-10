PTI chairman’s bail cancelled in NCA £190m scandal

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday canceled the interim bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

The Accountability Court No.1, Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case.

PTI chairman lawyer Khawaja Haris and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar appeared before the court.

The court after hearing arguments from both parties canceled the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman over non-pursuance.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.