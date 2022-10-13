Imran Khan’s bail confirmed in female judge ‘threat’ case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday confirmed bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to his ‘threatening’ remarks against a female judge, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Replying to a question asked by a journalist about the torture on Senator Azam Swati, Imran Khan said that Pakistan is not a Banana Republic, “They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said in his informal media talk.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sep 19 ordered removal of terrorism sections from the case registered against the PTI chief for threatening the woman judge and officials of Islamabad police.