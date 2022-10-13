Thursday, October 13, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Shah Khalid

Imran Khan’s bail confirmed in female judge ‘threat’ case

test

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday confirmed bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to his ‘threatening’ remarks against a female judge, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti conducted a hearing on the bail petition of Imran Khan. The PTI chairman along with his lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court.Babar Awan informed the court that Imran Khan is booked in cases at Kohsar and Margala police stations.Babar Awan pleaded with the court to confirm the bail of his client, however, prosecutor Wajid Munir opposed the plea and said in his argument that section 505 is a nonbailable offense.
Later, the court confirmed Imran Khan’s bail in the case.

Read More: Imran Khan reaches Judge Zeba Chaudhry’s court to seek apology

Replying to a question asked by a journalist about the torture on Senator Azam Swati, Imran Khan said that Pakistan is not a Banana Republic, “They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said in his informal media talk.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sep 19 ordered removal of terrorism sections from the case registered against the PTI chief for threatening the woman judge and officials of Islamabad police.

Comments

Shah Khalid

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.