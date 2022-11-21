Imran Khan’s bail extended in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday has extended interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a case related to protest and interfering into state’s affairs, ARY News reported.

Khan was booked at PS Sangjani over interfering in state affairs during a protest in Islamabad.

As per details, the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan resumed the hearing. The PTI chairman’s counsel Rai Tajamul Hussaina filed a plea in the court and asked for an exemption from personal appearance in the terrorism case.

Imran Khan is injured and on bed rest after gun attack in Wazirabad, the counsel added and sought exemption for a day.

The honourable court while accepting exemption also extended Imran Khan’s interim bail till November 28.

‘Violating Section 144’

The Islamabad police had filed a case against PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad held last month.

According to the first information report (FIR), the police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city, however, the rally had continued. The party leaders had participated in the rally to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest.

