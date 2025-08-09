SC to hear PTI founder’s May 9 bail pleas on Aug 12

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed the hearing on bail pleas filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in cases related to the May 9 riots on August 12, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, has been formed to preside over the proceedings. The bench also includes Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The Registrar’s Office has issued the cause list for the hearing of eight appeals and has notified the PTI founder’s legal team accordingly.

Earlier, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on bail pleas filed by Imran Khan in cases related to the May 9 riots until August 12.

The adjournment was granted following a request by Imran Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar, During the proceedings, Salman Akram Raja, another lawyer representing the PTI founder, requested the court to schedule the next hearing for the following week and issue notices. However, the court rejected the plea for an earlier date and issuance of notices.

PTI founder, Imran Khan challenged the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict pertaining rejection of post-arrest bail in cases related to the May 9 riots.

Click here for latest updates on Imran Khan

The LHC had previously dismissed the bail applications, prompting the PTI founder to seek relief from the apex court.

In his appeal, the PTI founder argued that the allegations of his involvement in the May 9 incidents are baseless, asserting that he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad at the time of the violence, making it impossible for him to be involved in the alleged crimes.

Prior to this, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected post-arrest bail petitions of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, in eight cases related to the May 9 riots.

A division bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, announced the verdict.

The bail petitions pertain to eight separate cases, including attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower case and Shadman Police Station arson attack.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.