PTI protests outside IHC after party founder’s bail plea hearing ‘postponed’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) postponed hearing of the £190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IHC decision prompted protests by PTI leaders and workers outside the court premises. The protestors include PTI lawyers, workers, Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with Punjab Chief Organizer Alia Hamza and Senator Seeme Ezdi

The protesters demanded the suspension of sentences and bail for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound case.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also arrived at the IHC to join the protest.

The hearing, originally scheduled to be conducted by a division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, was canceled as Justice Muhammad Asif was on leave. The court’s cause list for the division bench was subsequently annulled, further delaying the proceedings.

Read More: Barrister Gohar terms THIS date crucial for PTI founder’s bail

It is important to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier postponed the hearing of petitions requesting the suspension of sentences for former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million Pound Al-Qadir Trust case until June 11.

The adjournment came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested additional time to prepare its arguments. The case was heard by Acting IHC Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif.

On the other hand, Imran Khan also announced country-wide protest movement against the government.

The PTI senator clarified that the protest movement will not be centered in Islamabad but will span across Pakistan.

He stated that Imran Khan feels “pushed against the wall” with no options left but to take to the streets, saying that the former prime minister will issue all directives for the movement from jail.

Senator Zafar revealed that he has been tasked by the PTI founder to develop a detailed plan for the protest movement, which he will present during their next meeting.

Click here for latest updates on Imran Khan