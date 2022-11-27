Imran Khan’s decision: Ex-ECP official warns of ‘political crisis’

ISLAMABAD: Former Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kanwar Dilshad has warned of a ‘political crisis’ after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to quit all assemblies, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The country would suffer a political crisis if a large number of lawmakers resign from all assembles,” the former ECP official said while talking exclusively to ARY News.

In response to a question, Kanwar Dilshad rejected the notion of a no-confidence motion in Punjab assembly. However, he said, the federal government could ask the governor to instruct Chief Minister for taking a no-confidence vote.

He also lambasted federal government’s ‘dual policy’, saying that the incumbent regime repeatedly said that if Imran Khan dissolve the provincial assemblies, it will dissolve the National Assembly.

A day earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

Later, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said by-polls would be held on all provincial and national assembly seats if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decides to quit all the assemblies.

ECP sources said that by-polls would be held under constitutional procedure if any seats of the provincial or national assembly are vacated. There is no specific law regarding announcing general elections if a certain number of seats are vacated, they added.

