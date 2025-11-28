Rumours over PTI founder’s health are baseless, Senate told

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that reports circulating in the Indian and Afghan media regarding the health of the PTI founder are fake and baseless.

Responding to the points of the PTI in the Senate today, Chaudhry said the PTI founder is in good health and all facilities are being provided to him.

The Senate resumed its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad today with Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in the chair.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatization, Muhammad Ali laid before the Senate the Privatization Commission Amendment Bill, 2025.

The Chair referred the bill to the Standing Committee concerned. The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at four pm.

Earlier, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is the first VIP prisoner in Pakistan’s history.

Speaking to the Senate Session, Talal Chaudhry said that no other prisoner in Pakistan has been provided facilities like a chicken, exercise machines, or six separate rooms, as has been alleged for the PTI founder.

He added that family members of the PTI founder, Imran Khan, meet him separately with lawyers and other officials, in accordance with the jail manual.