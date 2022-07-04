Imran Khan’s little fan breaks into tears over failing to meet him

ISLAMABAD: A little fan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan burst into tears after failing to meet the former prime minister at the parade ground.

The video of the little girl is going viral on social media in which she is complaining to her mother that Imran Khan is not meeting her. What she should do?

In the video, the mother of Imran Khan’s little fan can be seen pampering the girl: Why are you crying he will meet you one day.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr. Shahbaz Gill, while sharing the video of the little girl on social media, has appealed to the people to share her contact number so that the girl can be met by Imran Khan.

کوئی اس کا رابطہ نمبر شئیر کرے تا کہ اسے فٹا فٹ ملایا جا سکے ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/o4FdoYJHMx — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 4, 2022

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan fulfilled the wish of a differently-abled young boy who stayed at Bani Gala camp for protecting him and waiting to meet him personally.

Imran Khan met the differently-abled boy namely Ibrahim at his Bani Gala residence after who stayed with PTI workers for 15 days at a camp established to protect him.

The boy has also brought a pair of Peshawari chappal and a waistcoat for Khan. The boy communicated his message in sign language to express his happiness to meet him.

