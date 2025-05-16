PTI reacts to court orders regarding party founder’s polygraph test

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram announced that the party will resist a court-ordered polygraph test for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Peshawar, Akram stated that PTI would prevent the test at all costs, labeling it a politically motivated move in connection to the May 9, 2023, riots case.

Akram revealed that PTI is preparing to launch a protest movement to secure Khan’s release from Adiala Jail. He stated that the party would soon announce the movement’s details, strategically timed based on current circumstances.

Additionally, Akram disclosed that Khan wants a grand opposition alliance, even offering seats to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) in Dera Ismail Khan to strengthen the coalition, highlighting PTI’s efforts to unite opposition forces against the government.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court allowed the prosecution to conduct polygraph and photogrammetric tests of incarcerated Imran Khan in 12 cases of May 9 riots against him.

Photogrammetric test

Photogrammetric test is a method that uses photos or images to measure things or create 3D models of objects or scenes. Think of it like taking pictures from different angles and using them to figure out distances, shapes, or even reconstruct a place—like how you might use photos to estimate the size of a room or build a virtual model of a building.

Polygraphic test

Polygraphic test or a “lie detector test involves attaching sensors to your body to measure things like your heart rate, breathing, and sweating while you answer questions. The idea is that if you’re lying, your body might react differently (like getting nervous), but it’s not foolproof and can be influenced by many factors.

Imran Khan has been behind the bars since August 2023 and faced over 100 cases pertaining to leaking state secrets, selling state gifts, May 9 violence. The PTI founder along with his wife was also convicted in ‘unlawful’ Nikkah case but later acquitted.

Imran Khan decried all the cases as politically motivated.