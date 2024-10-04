web analytics
Friday, October 4, 2024
PTI founder’s sisters arrested from D-chowk

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Friday arrested two sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from D-Chowk, ARY News reported.

Aleema and Uzma Khan, sisters of Imran Khan, were detained by the police when they arrived at D-Chowk to join the party workers in the planned demonstration.

Imran Khan’s two sisters have been moved to the  secretariat police station.

Earlier today, the Punjab government deployed Rangers personnel in four cities of the province after invoking Section 144 to ban political gatherings, protests and rallies.

Section 144 has been slapped in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha. In addition, Rangers have been called in to assist in maintaining law and order.

In Lahore, the Punjab government has requested the services of three companies of Rangers specifically for the 5th of October.

Section 144 will remain in effect for three days in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha from Friday, October 4 (today), to Sunday, October 6.

More to follow…

