Sunday, October 6, 2024
PTI founder’s sisters sent on physical remand

By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s Duty Magistrate has approved a one-day physical remand for Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the two sisters were presented before Duty Magistrate Azhar Nadeem’s court today in connection with a case registered at Kohsar Police Station.

Police had requested a 20-day physical remand for the accused, but the court approved only a one-day remand.

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Asad Qaiser’s brother, Adnan, who was also granted a one-day physical remand, will be produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) tomorrow.

Additionally, nine other women were sent to jail on judicial remand.

READ: PTI founder’s sisters among protestors arrested in Islamabad

Yesterday, the Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including party founder Imran Khan’s sisters attempting to reach D-Chowk for a planned protest.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Imran Khan, were detained by the police when they arrived at D-Chowk to join the party workers in the planned demonstration.

Imran Khan’s two sisters were moved to the secretariat police station.

The capital police also took dozens of PTI supporters into custody and shifted them to the police station. The PTI workers and police personnel came face to face as the law enforcers used tear gas to disperse the protestors who in return pelted stones.

