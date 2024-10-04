PTI founder’s sisters among protestors arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including party founder Imran Khan’s sisters attempting to reach D-Chowk for a planned protest.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Imran Khan, were detained by the police when they arrived at D-Chowk to join the party workers in the planned demonstration.

Imran Khan’s two sisters have been moved to the secretariat police station.

The capital police also took dozens of PTI supporters into custody and shifted them to the police station. The PTI workers and police personnel came face to face as the law enforcers used tear gas to disperse the protestors who in return pelted stones.

The heavy contingent of police is present at D-Chowk and adjacent areas as IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi directed them to remain alert, especially for the next one hour.

“The next one hour is very crucial,” the IG Islamabad said.

Ali Amin Gandapur vows reaching D-Chowk ‘at any cost’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who is leading a caravan from the province to the federal capital, vowed to reach D-chowk.

The chief minister lambasted the government for arresting Imran Khan’s sisters and termed the act ‘shameful’.

Ali Amin Gandapur lashed out at the federal government, claiming that ‘peaceful’ political workers are targeted by tear gas shells fired by police.

He said many PTI workers suffered injuries as a result of the police ‘firing and shelling’.

He vowed to make it to the D-Chowk in Islamabad at any cost. The internet and mobile network services have been suspended across several cities of Pakistan including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The cellular services have been suspended in several parts of the twin cities ahead amid a protest call at D-chowk Islamabad.

Earlier, the Punjab government deployed Rangers personnel in four cities of the province after invoking Section 144 to ban political gatherings, protests and rallies.

Section 144 has been slapped in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha. In addition, Rangers have been called in to assist in maintaining law and order.

In Lahore, the Punjab government has requested the services of three companies of Rangers specifically for the 5th of October.

Section 144 will remain in effect for three days in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha from Friday, October 4 (today), to Sunday, October 6.