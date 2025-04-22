PTI founder’s sisters barred from entering Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: The sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, along with other family members and lawyers, were prevented from entering Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

The development occurred on the designated day for family and legal visits with PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi however, authorities stopped them at Gorakhpur checkpoints.

Bushra Bibi’s focal person, Mubashir Maqsood Awan, along with her sister-in-law Mehr-un-Nisa and Barrister Rae Salman Kharl, arrived at Adiala Jail to meet her. However, PTI founder’s sisters and cousins were intercepted by police at the Gorkhpur checkpoint.

Similarly, PTI lawyers Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Usman Gul, as well as PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, were stopped at the Dahgal checkpoint.

Advocates Sameer Khosa and Tabish Farooq were also barred from proceeding at the Gorkhpur checkpoint.

It is worth mentioning here that 11 PTI workers, including PTI founder’s sisters, had voluntarily surrendered themselves. The sisters, along with PTI workers, sat down on the lawn of a wedding hall.

Among those present were Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Aliya Hamza, Shafqat Awan, Niazullah Niazi, Raja Yasir Hasnain, and Hamid Khan, who joined Imran Khan’s sisters.

However, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari denied reports of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s sisters.

She clarified that Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, and others used an “online car service” to travel and voluntarily boarded a police van, later getting off at Khawaja Service Station.

She further claimed that the footage revealed the truth behind what she called a “drama” staged to falsely show sympathy for PTI founder.

