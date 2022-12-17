Dissolution of assemblies: Imran Khan addresses nation

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing the nation to announce the decision on dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier was addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

PTI lawmakers and supporters have assembled at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to hear Imran Khan’s decision on dissolving the assemblies. Imran is expected to reveal the date of dissolution of the two assemblies – where his party is in power.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi reaffirmed his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, acknowledging that he owed his government to former prime minister.

According to details, the chief minister made these remarks during a meeting with former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi were also present on the occasion. Moreover, the meeting was attended by KP Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak and other PTI leaders.

During the meeting, matters related to dissolution of assemblies came under discussion. Imran Khan will announce the date of dissolution of assemblies along with Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on occasion, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders vowed to support ‘every’ decision made by the former prime minister. CM Pervaiz Elahi noted that he owed the Punjab government to Imran.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a power show at Liberty Chowk in Lahore today (Saturday), wherein party chairman Imran Khan is expected to announce the date for the dissolution of the assemblies

