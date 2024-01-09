‘PTI founder’s The Economist article not generated by AI’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday issued a clarification that the most talked about article recently published by The Economist under PTI founder Imran Khan’s name was not generated by artificial intelligence (AI), ARY News reported.

The clarification came after PTI founder Imran Khan – while talking to journalists – claimed that the article published by The Economist was actually “AI-generated”.

However, Imran Khan mentioned, he did not write the piece himself, rather it was based on points he had dictated, which were put into words through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, the PTI – in a clarification issued on X – said the article in the UK publication was originally authored by Imran Khan, without any “use of artificial means including artificial intelligence”.

“It is clarified that the news/reports carried by local media on the contents and mode of publication of an article by the PTI Chairman-for-life in a foreign publication The Economist does not reflect the actual state of facts regarding the matter,” the statement said.

The statement read, “The piece has been authored by the PTI founder, incarcerated at Central Jail, Rawalpindi. In no way, has this been compiled through the use of artificial means including artificial intelligence.”

The PTI urged the local media to “present the facts and carry this clarification in its true letter and spirit by publishing it at same prominent place in their upcoming editions”.

Earlier in the day, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that former Chairman PTI admits that he didn’t write the article and it was AI generated.

“The current Chairman PTI doesn’t endorse its anti-establishment and anti-American contents but the PTI overseas, some semi-literate anchors and @TheEconomist are jubilant over AI generated shenanigans,” the minister said.