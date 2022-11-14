Imran Khan’s video showing bullet wounds released

LAHORE: A video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bullet wounds has been released following allegations that his injuries in the Wazirabad attack were ‘fake’, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the propaganda against the attack on former prime minister in Wazirabad has failed. The video – shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore on Twitter – revealed the bullet wounds on Imran Khan’s legs.

عمران خان پر حملے کو ڈرامہ قرار دینے والوں کا پروپیگنڈا ناکام #ARYNews pic.twitter.com/eYCqGpB661 — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 14, 2022

The footage of the injuries, which has been released for the first time since the incident, shows the PTI chief has three wounds on his right leg. He also has two wounds on the thigh and one wound near the knee.

In the video, the doctors can be seen conducting a medical examination of the PTI Chairman at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

The wounds were deep and have not healed yet. After examining the wounds, the doctors applied a new bandage.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers filed petitions in the Supreme Court and the apex court’s Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi Registries seeking registration of FIR of attack on former prime minister Imran Khan during long march.

Petitions submitted by the PTI senators, MNAs and MPAs sought constitution of a judicial commission investigation of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Arshad Sharif’s murder and the incident related to Senator Azam Swati.

Over 26 MPAs and MNAs of the PTI this morning submitted a petition at the Karachi Registry of the supreme court.

Party’s central leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Shafqat Mehmood and other PTI leaders reached the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry and submitted a petition signed by the assembly members.

Moreover, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, provincial ministers and MPAs submitted a petition in Peshawar Registry of the apex court.

