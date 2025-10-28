Journalist Imtiaz Mir was killed for supporting Israel, says Sindh Home Minister

KARACHI: Shocking revelations have emerged in the murder case of journalist and TV anchor Imtiaz Mir, as Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar stated that the journalist was killed for expressing support for Israel, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a major breakthrough, four suspects were arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Korangi Police and a federal intelligence agency.

The arrested men were identified as Syed Jalal Zaidi, Shahab, Ahsan Abbas, and Faraz Ahmed. Authorities said the suspects are affiliated with Lashkar Sarullah, a faction of the banned Zainabiyoun Brigade.

According to Minister Lanjar, the accused were linked to a proscribed organization operating from a neighboring country, where the group’s leader is currently based. He said the investigation revealed that Imtiaz Mir was targeted because the killers viewed him as a sympathizer of Israel.

“The arrested suspects are educated individuals, and their ringleader is residing in a neighboring country,” Lanjar added, without specifying which country he was referring to.

Lanjar further disclosed that the suspects had meticulously planned the attack and even recorded a video of the killing. He said the group had been preparing for additional acts of target killing in Karachi.

Police sources said that the suspects, all residents of Karachi’s Nazimabad area, confessed to carrying out the attack after Mir in a controversial video expressed views about Israel.

Notably, Imtiaz Mir was shot and critically injured on September 22, 2025, near the Kala Board area in Malir, Karachi. According to police reports, Mir — who worked for a private television channel — was driving his car when two assailants, a man and a woman on a motorcycle, opened fire at him. He sustained bullet wounds to his chest and face and later succumbed to his injuries.