In a first, Pakistan starts export of SUVs to Africa

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Ltd (MCML), a joint venture between Pakistan’s Master Group and China’s Changan Automobile, has become the first automaker to export Made-in-Pakistan 14 Oshan X7 SUVs to Kenya for onward sale to Kenyan and Tanzanian markets.

This major milestone was achieved on the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Last year, the first sample unit was also exported to a country in the Oceania region.

At a ceremony held at MCML’s Port Qasim plant, CEO Danial Malik said Kenya and Tanzania are one of the many countries where MCML plans to leave its mark and looks to expand export volumes.

Changan Automobile China, he said, plans to invest $10 billion in the overseas market, with a product focus on intelligent low-carbon core technology. As Changan’s right-hand drive (RHD) manufacturing hub, Master Changan Pakistan will play a major role in Changan’s ‘Vast Ocean’ plan to cater to RHD markets globally.

He said the export of “Made in Pakistan” vehicles is completely dependent on the federal government’s policies to promote and incentivise the automotive industry.

The Oshan X7 is the flagship product in Master Changan’s lineup, offering impressive dimensions and remarkable performance. Powered by Pakistan’s only 1.5L turbocharged engine, it achieves an efficient fuel average of 14-15 kmpl and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.23 seconds.

The vehicle also boasts a contemporary design, luxurious interior, and state-of-the-art features, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FW), and heated and vented seats. It is the sole vehicle in its class to offer a versatile 5/7 seat layout, catering to diverse preferences and need.

Earlier, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) said it is also working on the export of their cars.