In contact with KP govt for Dua Zehra’s recovery: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that he was in touch with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for the recovery of Karachi teenage girl Dua Zehra, ARY News reported.

The chief minister made this statement while addressing a launch ceremony of Sindh Rescue 1122 service. “I am in touch with the KP government for the recovery of Dua Zehra,” he said.

Sindh High Court (SHC) had given time till Friday and by that time the girl would be recovered, he added.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Dr Kamran Fazal over the police’s failure to recover Dua Zehra, who claimed to have married a youngster Zaheer Ahmed out of her own free will.

Read More: DUA ZEHRA CASE: NIKAH KHAWAN DENIES SOLEMNISING MARRIAGE OF COUPLE

Advocate General Sindh while sharing details of the efforts made to recover the girl said before the court that her location has been traced to Mansehra.

“It appears that some cops are helping her after information of police raid was leaked to them, resulting in their escape from the location,” he said and asked the court to summon DIG Hazara and issue directives for her recovery.

Comments