In Eid guidelines, NCOC urges people to stay indoors during holidays

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday issued fresh guidelines in view of the upcoming Eidul Azha, urging people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid-19 infection.

The forum has advised the people to stay indoors during the Eid holidays and observe precautionary measures in view of the rising trend of Covid cases. “It has been advised to undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as the risk of a new wave was imminent”.

According to the NCOC, the Eid prayers should be offered at open spaces with Covid-19 protocols. In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

The NCOC said that the Eid sermon should be kept brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be discouraged from attending congregational prayers.

It said that animal markets being set up must adhere to the guidelines for social distancing and other protective measures.

The NCOC has directed local authorities to ensure every individual visiting the market wore a facemask properly (covering both the nose and mouth) at all times.

Here are the guidelines issued for Eidul Azha

Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols.

Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.

Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.

Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.

Mandatory wearing of face mask.

Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.

Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.

6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.

Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.

Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home

Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.

Avoid gatherings during Eid holidays

Follow SOPs while distributing meat

Pakistan’s positivity ratio reaches 3.45pc

The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has dropped to 3.45per cent as the country reported 653 new cases during the last 24 hours, the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed on Tuesday.

According to NIH, a total of 18,950 samples were tested, out of which 653 turned out to be positive.

The national positivity rate now stands at 3.45per cent, the NIH said, adding that country reported no Covid related death in last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Statistics 05 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,950

Positive Cases: 653

Positivity %: 3.45%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 162 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 5, 2022

It added that 162 people are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, surprisingly, Karachi’s COVID-19 positive ratio has dropped down to 7.92% in a single day even though it was recorded at 20.61% a day earlier.

Comments