36.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

In line with global trend, gold prices drop in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan continued a downward trend as per tola price slashed by Rs 500 on Monday, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-krat gold stood at Rs243,900 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10 grams of gold stood at Rs209,105 following a decline of Rs429.

Internationally, the price of gold experienced a decrease on Saturday.

APGJSA reported that the rate was set at $2,335 per ounce after a loss of $2 throughout the day.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.