In line with global trend, gold prices drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan continued a downward trend as per tola price slashed by Rs 500 on Monday, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-krat gold stood at Rs243,900 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10 grams of gold stood at Rs209,105 following a decline of Rs429.

Internationally, the price of gold experienced a decrease on Saturday.

APGJSA reported that the rate was set at $2,335 per ounce after a loss of $2 throughout the day.