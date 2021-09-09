In Pictures: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s traditional ‘mayun’ event!

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are days away from officially tying the knot and marked off another day before the wedding with a traditional mayun event!

Pictures and videos from the couple’s vibrant mayun event, hosted by Minal Khan’s family, flooded social media late on Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday as Minal and Ahsan danced and sang the night away among friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Clad in a traditional yellow jora, Minal made for a stunning albeit simple mayun bride, distinctly reminiscent of elegant brides of days gone by and we have to say, her look served as a welcome change from the usual heavy bridals.

On the other hand, the groom, Ahsan, turned up in a classic black kurta with a gold-yellow paisley-patterned waistcoat and a smile to light up the event!

Minal’s twin sister and fellow star Aiman Khan also chose a traditional yellow jora for her sister’s mayun and paired it with a trendy yellow and green tie-n-dye dupatta that instantly elevated her look.

The event was attended by a slew of celebs including Saboor Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Ali Ansari, Amna Ilyas, and Areeba Habib among others, thanks to Minal and her twin-star Aiman Khan’s long list of star friends.

Much like at the dholki event hosted a day prior by the groom Ahsan’s family, the attendees danced their hearts out at the mayun. There was even a mini-concert featuring the band Khudgarz, which was also thoroughly enjoyed by the guests!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khudgharz (@khudgharzofficial)

Minal and Ahsan, who are scheduled to tie the knot on Sept. 10, took to Instagram on Aug. 28, to share a picture of their wedding invite with fans and followers, much like they shared their engagement invites back in June.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God),” Minal wrote, before tagging fiance Ahsan. “Where did you come from achanak (suddenly)? Now you’re staying forever,” she added.