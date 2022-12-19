In pictures: Pakistani celebrities spotted at FIFA WC Final

A number of our showbiz stars flew to Qatar to experience the nail-biting final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and France.

Leading TV and film divas of the country, Sajal Aly and Mehwish Hayat along with the latter’s brother-actor Danish Hayat were spotted cheering for their favourite finals team at the Lusail stadium.

The showbiz divas also hit jackpot with their selfie games with the OG David Beckham during the match.

The stunners were also seen catching up with the Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and also with our very own superstar Humayun Saeed who witnessed the iconic clash with his wife and sister-in-law, the sister producers duo, Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

All the stars also treated us with a picture full of talent as our power performers and producers posed for a photo with the ‘Freddy’ star.

Above all, the little ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ reliving with a cute selfie video of Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat is absolutely unmissable.

About the epic Sunday final of the Qatar FIFA WC in Lusail, former world champions France failed to defend their World Cup crown after losing to Argentina on penalties.

France fought back twice through Kylian Mbappe, who erased Argentina’s 2-0 lead in 97 seconds in normal time before scoring a third in extra time to level it at 3-3.

But the South Americans won 4-2 on penalties.

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona lifted the World Cup in Mexico, Lionel Messi followed suit in Qatar as Argentina became world champions for the third time by defeating France in the shootout.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice whereas France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick in the thrilling final.

