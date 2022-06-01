In Pictures: Meet Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi

Parvez Kazi, a body double for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, bears an uncanny resemblance to the actor.

The doppelganger and body double for Bollywood bhaijaan, Parvez Kazi has also worked with the actor on various super hit titles including ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Bharat’, and ‘Race 3’ among others.

Kazi, who is a model and actor, got into the spotlight last year when he shared a picture with the actor from the sets of action-thriller ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, with the hashtag ‘body double’. The click soon made its way to various social media pages and was all over the internet within hours for all the right reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvez Kazi (@parvezzkazii)

“Bhai +bhai,” a fan dubbed, while another noted, “same to same”. In one of the recent pictures shared by him, Kazi was seen with Salman Khan himself as he fed him some cake on the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvez Kazi (@parvezzkazii)

After getting into the limelight, Kazi often takes to the photo and video sharing application to share a sneak peek into upcoming movies with Salman Khan. His official Instagram handle, with thousands of followers is filled with his snaps dressed as one of the iconic characters of Khan, or otherwise BTS pictures from their shoots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parvez Kazi (@parvezzkazii)

He has been spotted with SRK doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri as well on more than one occasion. Just like the real stars, their lookalikes also share quite a camaraderie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim qadri (@ibrahim__qadri)

Comments