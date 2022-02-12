In pictures: Sonia Mishal makes for an elegant bride on Nikah

Pakistani actor, Sonia Mishal tied the knot yesterday, in an intimate daytime Nikah event.

A prominent face of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Sonia Mishal, made for an elegant bride in white, as she said ‘yes’ to beau in a daytime Nikah event, on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor exudes charm and radiance in her white wedding trousseau by Sania Hasan couture. Sonia donned a white lehenga with floor-length heavily embellished Kalidar and sheer dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

Her bridal look was completed with silver jewelry with hints of blue. Islamabad-based Lush Salon dolled the actor with subtle champagne eyes, pink lips and a neutral highlighted face, while her hair was done in a messy bun, adorned with white and blue flowers to compliment the jewels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

Dapper groom on the other hand kept the look classic in a white Kurta Shalwar, with a brown waistcoat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

The 28-year-old celeb took to stories on the photo and video sharing application to give a glimpse of the intimate event, whereas more clicks were shared by the photographers of the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

A video doing rounds on social media sees the groom break into tears as he got the first look at the bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Photography – By Saba Sahar (@ssphotography_official)

Sonia is one of the known names of the showbiz industry and has proved her talent in successful serials including ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’, ‘Khasara’ and ‘Faisla’. She is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s star buster ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, as Kiran, wife of Major Usama, portrayed by Shehryar Munawar.

Comments