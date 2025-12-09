Inam Butt clinches gold at National Games

Renowned national wrestler and Olympian Inam Butt secured gold for Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in the 92kg category here in the 35th National Games on Tuesday.

Inam, 36, created history after winning the national championship for the record 18th time.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army’s Nouman Zaka remained in the second position with silver, whereas Punjab’s Rana Faizan and Railway’s Haider Ali secured bronze medals.

It is pertinent to mention that Inam boasts an impressive wrestling career, having secured various accolades in multiple international events.

The wreslter hailing from Gujranwala has eight gold, three silver, and one bronze medal, including the Commonwealth Games, World Beach Championships, World Beach Games, Asian Beach Games, and South Asian Games.

For the unversed, the 35th National Games Karachi are currently underway in the metropolitan city, featuring a range of multi-sport events from 6 to 13 December 2025.

The event is bringing together athletes from across the country in a sweeping programme that spans endurance sports, combat disciplines, precision events, and crowd-favourite team competitions.

The event features Olympic mainstays such as athletics, swimming, gymnastics, and fencing. Moreover, Kabbadi, tug of war, netball, and boxing games are also part of the competitions.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Games, first held in 1948, stand among Pakistan’s most prominent multi-sport events and frequently serve as a pathway to international selection.