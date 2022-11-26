Inaya Khan celebrates birthday; pictures go viral

Actor and model Inaya Khan shared her birthday celebration on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

Inaya Khan shared the viral pictures on Instagram. It showed the celebrity holding a birthday cake that had her face on it. The celebrity celebrated the joyous occasion with her loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

Her fellow celebrities, fans and netizens felicitated birthday wishes to her.

The celebrity has quite a following on the social media application Instagram with millions of followers.

She wins social media by sharing pictures of herself, family moments and behind the scenes.

Earlier, she took social media by storm with pictures of her in a green shirt with black pants of dramas and films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

Moreover, the clicks of her wearing a denim jacket with a black shirt and pants with a pair of sunglasses made rounds on the visual-sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• (@inayakhan0fficial)

Earlier, the celebrity revealed having a profound love for singing before launching her acting career, which she then made her priority.

Apart from talking about her modelling and acting ventures, she takes to the platform to share words of wisdom with people.

