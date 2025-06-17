Inaya Khan claims THIS ‘married’ Afghan cricketer slipped in her DMs

Pskiatni showbiz starlet Inaya Khan revealed that Afghan cricket team’s skipper Rashid Khan messaged her on the social app Snapchat.

In her recent outing on a private TV channel’s chat show, actor Inaya Khan, best remembered for her pivotal roles in serials ‘Khoat’ and ‘Mere Apne’, revealed to host Mathira that she is connected to Afghan international cricketer and national team’s captain Rashid Khan on Snapchat and the two often chat on the social app.

“It’s not like he asked me out or anything, but we had random, friendly chats,” she maintained. “He asked me whether I’m an actor, and I said, ‘Yes’. To which he replied, ‘Yeah, I got an idea from your pictures.”

When the host asked Khan if her conversation with the star cricketer progressed any further, she shared that they often talk about their respective work and have friendly banter during cricket tournaments.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rashid Khan tied the knot in a vibrant wedding ceremony last October.

Meanwhile, sharing her preferences for a potential partner, Khan said, “I like tall guys and those who talk less.”

