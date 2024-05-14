Inaya Khan drops truth bombs about Instagram activities

Showbiz starlet Inaya Khan has revealed that she does not read the comments posted by boys on her Instagram posts.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Inaya Khan said that more than half of her female Instagram followers were actually boys.

However, she said that her cousins tell her which comments are posted by female followers.

According to Khan, she only reads the comments posted by female followers while she ignores other comments.

Responding to the type of comments she gets on her social media account, Inaya Khan said that she gets messages telling her that she is the user’s wife.

“I am single and happy in this state right now,” she quipped.

The Mere Apne actor said that she will tie the knot as soon as she feels she is ready, however, she said that marriage is not her focus at the moment.

On wearing saree, the actor expressed her fondness for saree, saying that her mother taught her how to arrange and manage the clothing.

In an earlier appearance on the show, Inaya Khan revealed that she has a crush on A-list actors Mikaal Zulfiqar and Feroze Khan.

Speaking about the ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ actor, Khan said, “I like his personality, it’s very decent. And he is the kind of guy I’m looking for [as a life partner]; like he is my ideal [man].”

Inaya Khan listed down all the qualities and characteristics she would want in her future life partner, some of which include loyalty and a caring nature.

The actor made her debut in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Khoat’ and soon became one of the prominent names in showbiz. She also played a pivotal role in the family play ‘Mere Apne’.