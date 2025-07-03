Regular Income Certificates: Qaumi Bachat revises profit rate for July 2025

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), widely referred to as Qaumi Bachat Bank, has revised the profit rate on Regular Income Certificates.

As per details, the CDNS has reduced the profit rate on its Regular Income Certificates (RICs) following the approval of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Regular Income Certificates, introduced in 1993, are government-backed savings instruments with a five-year maturity period, designed to meet the monthly income needs of the general public. The certificates are available in denominations of Rs50,000, Rs100,000, Rs500,000, Rs1,000,000, Rs5,000,000, and Rs10,000,000.

Under the scheme, investors receive monthly profit payments starting from the date of certificate issuance. However, with the latest revision, the profit rate on RICs has been slashed to 11.16%, effective from July 2025. This marks a decrease from the previous rate of 11.52%.

As a result of this adjustment, investors will now earn Rs930 per month on every Rs100,000 invested, down from Rs960 previously.

Read more: New profit rates on saving accounts, certificates announced

The reduction in profit comes amid broader fiscal adjustments and policy realignments post-budget approval.

Investors can buy these certificate through any National Savings Centre, authorised branches of scheduled banks, or directly from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Minors can also invest, either on their own with the help of a guardian or in joint accounts with adults or other minors. In joint investments, the payment can be collected by either one or both of the named holders.