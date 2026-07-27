Income tax returns 2026: Filers should follow these steps

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Pakistan has officially launched the income tax return filing process for the 2026 tax year, urging taxpayers across Pakistan to submit their returns carefully and accurately.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, the FBR spokesperson announced that the income tax return filing portal is now open, allowing individuals and businesses to begin submitting their tax returns.

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The tax authority advised all taxpayers to exercise caution while filing their returns and ensure that the information provided is complete, accurate, and based on factual details.

The FBR also warned taxpayers against submitting incomplete or misleading information.

The revenue authority stressed that filing tax returns honestly and within the prescribed deadline is vital for strengthening transparency and improving Pakistan’s tax system.

The federal institute also said that the announcement serves as a reminder for taxpayers to fulfil their legal obligations without waiting until the last date, to avoid potential penalties or other legal action.