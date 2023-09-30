FBR extends date for filing income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns because of demands of trade bodies and tax bar associations’, ARY News reported.

The FBR in a notification announced late Saturday night that September 30 deadline has been extended up to October 31, 2023 “in view of demands of trade bodies and various tax bar associations”.

The bureau urged citizens, who had not yet filed their income tax returns, to take advantage of this opportunity.

In view of the demand of trade bodies and various tax bar associations, it has been decided that the date of filing of income tax return for Tax Year 2023 is extended to *31st October, 2023*. However, no further extension for filing of said return shall be granted. — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 30, 2023

Last month, the business community demanded of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing income tax returns till January 31, 2024.

In a statement, office bearers of various bodies of traders said that the date should be extended so that the business community could easily submit their tax returns.

Markazi Tanzeem-i-Tajiran provincial president Malik Meher Ilahi and Traders Alliance Federation provincial president Ghulam Bilal Javed requested the federal government to extend the deadline of Sept 30 to Jan 31, 2024.

They said inflation had badly-affected business activities and as result of the current financial crisis most of the members of business community were unable to submit their tax returns within the due date.