Increase in prices of edible items at Utility Stores notified

ISLAMABAD: Increase in the prices of edible items at Utility Stores has been notified, ARY News reported on Friday.

The prices of edible items of different brands available at the Utility Stores have been jacked up.

As per the notification, the rate of one litre tetra pack milk has been jacked up by Rs30/. The new price has been fixed at Rs247 against the earlier of Rs217.

The price of 900-gram tea packet has been jacked up by Rs250 and the same will be available at the Utility Stores at Rs1,740. The rate of 200-gram fresh creams has been increased by Rs20.

The new prices have been immediately enforced at the Utility Stores across the country, the notification read.

It may be noted that on March, 1, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved Ramazan Relief Package and a uniform procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23 at Rs3900/40 kilogram.

According to a press statement, ECC approved hybrid model of Ramazan Relief Package (Targeted and Un-targeted) consisting of 19 items for Utility Stores Corporation, budgeted of Rs5 billion. The summary was moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

