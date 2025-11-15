Incredible breach of trust: Friend steals sister's dowry in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: A man has betrayed the unwavering trust of a friendship by stealing his own friend’s sister’s dowry in the Kotri area of Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

Police, however, arrested the culprit within 24 hours. Detailing the crime, police said that the perpetrator, Ali Waris, used a duplicate key to enter his friend’s house in Shedi Mohala, Kotri, and stole his friend’s sister’s jewellery and cash reserved for her dowry.

The police stated that the stolen valuables were worth Rs 4 million.

The accused, on the other hand, has confessed to his crime, saying that he stole his friend’s sister’s dowry with the help of a rickshaw driver after giving in to greed.

Earlier, CCTV footage of the murder of a youth has surfaced, showing the victim being targeted by men on a moving bike on Abul Hassan Isphahani Road, ARY News reported.

The youth was shot while he was driving his motorcycle in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 4. Just after the shooting, the youth fell to the ground, and immediately, two armed men arrived within a minute. They then sprayed bullets at the youth again.

After a few minutes, another armed man arrived, carrying a weapon in both of his hands. This armed man later stopped a food delivery rider coming from behind, sat on the rider’s bike, and fled.

The Police said that it seems the youth was murdered due to a personal enmity, though the matter is still suspicious.

Regarding the first shooting, eyewitnesses recounted that the deceased was shot from a car just a few steps away.

They further apprised that the last man who fled the scene, along with the food rider, was seen boarding a car earlier.

Moreover, the police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father at the Mubina Town Police Station.

As per the content of the FIR, the father stated that his son was murdered due to a personal enmity. His son fell after the first shooting, and later the culprits sprayed bullets at him again, which resulted in his death.