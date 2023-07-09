Incubator mishap: Newborn girl to undergo another surgery

ISLAMABAD: The newborn girl, whose both legs were burnt due to alleged mishandling of incubator temperature at a private hospital in Islamabad, will undergo another surgery, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The affected newborn girl’s condition is still unstable and facing severe blood deficiency after her both legs were burnt due to mishandling of incubator temperature at a private hospital in Islamabad.

According to the hospital, the infant was put on a ventilator at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the PIMS Children’s Hospital.

The father of the newborn said that doctors decided to conduct another surgery for his daughter tomorrow. He added that his daughter’s toes were turned completely black and she cannot move her legs.

“The doctors are trying their best to save my daughter from disability. The private hospital’s administration is continuously pressuring him, on the other hand, police officials were delaying to lodge a case.”

On Thursday, the father of the affected newborn girl had filed a formal complaint against the private hospital in Islamabad.

The father Syed Ahsan of the affected newborn girl lodged a formal complaint to the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority against the private hospital’s administration and staff over negligence in maintaining the temperature of the incubator which led to the burning of the infant’s legs.

Syed Ahsan demanded the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority take action against the private hospital. He stated in his complaint that his daughter was born at a private hospital in the Tarlai area of Islamabad on July 2 and she was kept in an incubator by the doctors after her premature birth.

The private hospital’s administration allegedly misguided the parents that their newborn daughter had an allergy in her legs.

He said that they shifted the girl to KRL Hospital from the private hospital where physicians advised them to immediately shift the newborn girl to PIMS Burns Centre. According to the PIMS doctors, the newborn girl received third-degree burn wounds following the incubator mishap.

Syed Ahsan added that her daughter lost her legs due to the criminal negligence of the private hospital’s doctors and staff. The untrained staff of the hospital is playing with human lives, therefore, strict action should be taken against the hospital administration and staffers.

The private hospital’s administration confirmed the newborn’s burning incident that took place allegedly due to fluctuation in electricity voltage amid rainfall.

The administration claimed that the incubator caught fire after a bulb exploded due to electricity fluctuation. The staff managed to douse the fire and the newborn girl was immediately given initial medical assistance.

The private hospital’s administration said they are in contact with the affected newborn’s family and PIMS doctors and are ready to provide assistance to the affected family.