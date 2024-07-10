Incumbent govt a result of ‘arrangement’: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Javed Latif on Wednesday disowned the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that it was formed through an “arrangement”, ARY News reported.

Speaking at ARY News’ progarmme “Off the Record”, the PML-N leader emphasised the need to prioritise the state’s interests over party affiliations. He stressed that saving the state is crucial for the PML-N’s survival, as the fate of both is intertwined.

Javed Latif acknowledged the legitimacy of both PTI founder Imran Khan and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, calling for a comparison of their delivery and progress.

“It is true that elections are held in which the people make decisions, but it is not correct to say that the system is rigged. Those who interfere in the system have failed”, he said and warned that the continued interference would cause further damage.

He regretted that the incumbent was formed under an arrangement. “Nawaz Sharif is silent, while politics is being done around prisoner number 804 [Imran Khan],” he added.

Without naming anyone, Latif alleged that two institutions are silent spectators to the current political scenario. “The truth about the facilitation provided to whom and what will have to be revealed. The facilitation being provided to the other party today will also have to be acknowledged,” he added.

He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan, saying that they have failed to fulfill their promises and are now resorting to political victimisation. He claimed that the PTI’s rise to power was facilitated by certain quarters, and that the party’s leadership is responsible for the current political instability.

He alleged that the judiciary is selective in its approach and that cases against PML-N leaders are being pursued with unusual speed.