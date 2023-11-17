Aamir Sohail picks his World Cup 2023 winner

Former Pakistan cricketer Aamir Sohail made a strong statement about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and five-time champions Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma’s team, the only unbeaten side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, qualified for the final by beating 2015 and 2019 finalist New Zealand by 70 runs.

Pat Cummins-led became the second finalists by winning the second knockout match against South Africa by three wickets at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Aamir Sohail, who was part of Pakistan’s 50-over World Cup team in 1992, predicted the hosts would win the tournament regardless of any strategy five-time winners adapt.

The former batter said Rohit Sharma’s side have a splendid opportunity to win the mega event as their batters, along with spinners and pacers, are all performing exceptionally win.

Moreover, he added that the hosts are playing at an “autopilot” mode. He said if they get a good start, then their middle order carries the innings forward.

The hosts would easily win the trophy unless Australia bowlers manage to restrict the opposition.

Aamir Sohail said Australia is not looking like a World Cup-winning team as they are struggling to perform well in middle overs and are facing problems in playing spin bowling.

