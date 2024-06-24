IND v AUS: Australia put India to bat first in crucial Super 8 game

ST LUCIA: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in their crucial Super 8 game against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The game is of much importance for Australia to secure a berth in the semi-final as they take on India at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia.

Australia’s skipper Mitchell Marsh said that the pitch looked belter and that he would love to chase.

“It looks like a belter of a wicket. There is a bit of breeze around and the surface looks lovely,” said Marsh.

“We found ourselves in this position a few times, backs to the walls. At this stage of the tournament, every game’s a must-win, pressure comes with that,” he added.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma said that he would have bowled first too but remained confident in his team’s ability.

“It looks good, hope it doesn’t change too much. We have adapted well to conditions, so hopefully, another game where we can do that,” said Sharma.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma-led India currently lead the Group 1 standings with four points in two matches and a net run-rate of +2.425.

While Australia have two points in their two games, they are still in the race for the semi-finals as they sit on the second spot of their group owing to a better run-rate than Afghanistan.

They were stunned by Afghanistan in their Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on June 22.