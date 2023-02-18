Kohli’s gaffe in front of Usman Khawaja goes viral

Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli shared a lighter moment with the Australian left-handed batsman Usman Khawaja during the second India-Australia Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in India’s Delhi city on Friday (February 17).

Australia while batting first, lost three key wickets including David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith in the first session. Nonetheless, Khawaja kept them on course for a significant score as he expertly dealt with the Indian spinners.

During his batting, a hilarious moment was recorded, which sparked a laughter riot on the field.

The former captain of India, Virat Kohli was overheard on the stump microphone instructing the spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in Hindi on how to get Khawaja wicket. Although it wasn’t the intention for the batsman to comprehend it, but Khawaja did, which Kohli realised right away.

The legendary Indian batsman broke into laughter, and his expression quickly gained popularity on social media platforms.

Ultimately, it was Ravindra Jadeja who picked Khawaja’s wicket after he made 81 runs. Khawaja was dismissed after a stunning one-handed catch by KL Rahul.

