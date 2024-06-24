IND v AUS: Rohit Sharma powers India to 205

ST LUCIA: Rohit Sharma’s fiery 92 off 41 balls powered India to post 205 runs against Australia in their Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

Australia will need to chase 206 in 20 overs in their must-win game at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in their crucial Super 8 game against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the second over of the inning that brought Rishabh Pant to the crease to join Rohit Sharma.

Following Kohli’s departure, the Indian skipper went on the offensive and smashed the Australian bowlers all around the park.

Pant was dismissed on the last delivery of the eighth over after scoring 15 off 14 deliveries as India’s total was 93.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined Rohit Sharma who continued his assault on the Australian bowler. He fell eight run short of his ton and was bowled out by Mitchell Starc in the 12th over of the inning.

The Indian skipper’s 41-ball 92 was laced with eight sixes and seven fours.

Yadav also contributed 31 off 16 balls to help India set a big total on the board.

Shivam Dube scored 28 off 22 deliveries while Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 27 off 17 balls to take India to 205 for five in their 20 overs.

At the toss, Australia’s skipper Mitchell Marsh said that the pitch looked belter and that he would love to chase.

“It looks like a belter of a wicket. There is a bit of breeze around and the surface looks lovely,” said Marsh.

“We found ourselves in this position a few times, backs to the walls. At this stage of the tournament, every game’s a must-win, pressure comes with that,” he added.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma said that he would have bowled first too but remained confident in his team’s ability.

“It looks good, hope it doesn’t change too much. We have adapted well to conditions, so hopefully, another game where we can do that,” said Sharma.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma-led India currently lead the Group 1 standings with four points in two matches and a net run-rate of +2.425.

While Australia have two points in their two games, they are still in the race for the semi-finals as they sit on the second spot of their group owing to a better run-rate than Afghanistan.

They were stunned by Afghanistan in their Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on June 22.